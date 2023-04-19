Brokerages Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Basf had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

