Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $81.00

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. CD Projekt has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.96.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

