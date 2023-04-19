Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $21.75

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.83 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $889.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in UMH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 79.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 43.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UMH Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

See Also

