BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.07. 89,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

