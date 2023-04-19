Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 252,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $371.36. 248,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.