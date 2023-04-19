Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,925,103. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.69. 10,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,989. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.