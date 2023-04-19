Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,754. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

