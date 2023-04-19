Cambiar Investors LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,917 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $288.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,529. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $293.32. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.60.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.