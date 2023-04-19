Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Maximus worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 577.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maximus Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

See Also

