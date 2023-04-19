Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.30. 255,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,855. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

