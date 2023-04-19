Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.96.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.30. 223,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

