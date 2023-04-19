Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 468,391 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 518,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,935. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $96.91.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.