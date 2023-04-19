Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,926 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

FISV traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 300,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,407. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

