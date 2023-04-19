Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,432. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

