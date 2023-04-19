Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 907 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $496.64. 251,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,146. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.10.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.88.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

