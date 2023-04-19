Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 208,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,168,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

LH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.69. 33,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,837. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

