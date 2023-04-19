Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.45

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as low as C$13.23. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 56,685 shares trading hands.
Canadian Banc Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.40 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38.
About Canadian Banc
Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.
