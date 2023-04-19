Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,994.49

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,994.49 ($24.68) and traded as high as GBX 2,029 ($25.11). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,029 ($25.11), with a volume of 2,117 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,992.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,034.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

