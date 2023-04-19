Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$163.31.

CNR opened at C$164.28 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8314552 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

