Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 667,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 25.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

