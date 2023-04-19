Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Canoo Price Performance

Canoo stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.