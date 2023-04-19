Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.19 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.14). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 12.73 ($0.16), with a volume of 255,073 shares.

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36.

About Carclo

(Get Rating)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

