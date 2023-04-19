Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.19 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.14). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 12.73 ($0.16), with a volume of 255,073 shares.
Carclo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £8.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36.
About Carclo
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.
