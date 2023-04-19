Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 1,236,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,819,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

