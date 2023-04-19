Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CAT opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.