Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.38. 833,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,890. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

