Celer Network (CELR) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $186.63 million and approximately $104.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

