Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 38.0% in March

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 793,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.13. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 4,765.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.