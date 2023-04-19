Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLLNY. Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Stories

