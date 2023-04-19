Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,615 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Centene worth $48,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,476. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

