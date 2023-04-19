Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00. 98,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 188,918 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.43.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

