Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 79,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

