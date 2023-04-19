Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ CENT traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.