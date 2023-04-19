Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,262,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 377.0 days.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.8 %

Champion Iron stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIAFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

