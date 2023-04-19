Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 264,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.