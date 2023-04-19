Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $343.32 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $560.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.25. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

