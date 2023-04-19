Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.29. The company had a trading volume of 378,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,891. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

