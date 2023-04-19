Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

