Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 110,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,149,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $459.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.08 and a 200-day moving average of $438.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.