Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 10.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 318,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,486,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cipher Mining by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

