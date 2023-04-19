Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

