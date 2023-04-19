Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lessened by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

CFG opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

