Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Up 2.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77. 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKNHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.