Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 215,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 644,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,584,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,520,926 shares of company stock valued at $227,955,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

