Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as low as C$8.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

