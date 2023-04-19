Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,330,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 33,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 9,903,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,283,135. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

