Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.74 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $41.85 or 0.00142845 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $304.12 million and approximately $31.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.7526593 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $24,745,101.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

