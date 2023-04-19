Conflux Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $891.96 million and approximately $270.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,841.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00312957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00070664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00535884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00435891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,666,789 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,784,425,746.046915 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36479703 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $137,983,232.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

