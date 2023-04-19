Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EME opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
