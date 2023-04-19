Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,362 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

