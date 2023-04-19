Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 20,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.